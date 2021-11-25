Sport / Soccer

Man United set to name Rangnick as interim manager

25 November 2021 - 19:04 Dhruv Munjal
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

Bengaluru — Manchester United are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager on a six-month contract after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to multiple reports in the British media.

The 63-year-old German, who is head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, will be given a two-year consultancy role once United find a permanent manager, reports said.

Rangnick, however, will not be in the dugout for the Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday due to work permit reasons, with Michael Carrick set to continue as caretaker boss.

Rangnick has previously managed Hannover, Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Solskjaer was sacked as United manager last week after their 4-1 away defeat to Watford, a result that left them eighth in the league standings with 17 points from 12 games.

Reuters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.