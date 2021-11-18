Stellenbosch’s first target is 30 points, says coach Barker

Unbeaten Stellenbosch are the surprise package of the season and sitting pretty in second place in the Premiership ahead of their home match against last season’s runners-up AmaZulu on Saturday.

Stellies have collected 20 points, having won five and drawn as many matches in the opening 10 games, trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game less, by five points.

Having finished third from the bottom last season with five wins, 14 draws and 11 defeats as they ended with 29 points, Steve Barker’s team is completely transformed and remain one of the two unbeaten teams, along with Sundowns.