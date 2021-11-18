Safa in war of words with Ghana’s football association

The SA Football Association (Safa) has said that a Ghanaian FA (GFA) statement seemingly containing many factual inaccuracies regarding Safa’s appeal to Fifa over Sunday’s disputed 1-0 World Cup qualifying win by the Black Stars against Bafana Bafana is “unfortunate and distasteful”.

The GFA levelled some strange accusations against Safa, including that SA football’s ruling body had complained over a “nine-hour trip” from Accra to Cape Coast for the Group G match, the result of which saw the Black Stars progress to the next round of qualifying.

The GFA’s said it was “shocking, irresponsible, and outright disrespect[ful]” that Safa had “spread falsehoods to the media”.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos, in Safa’s media conference on Wednesday to clarify their reasons for asking Fifa to investigate “match manipulation” based on the controversial officiating of Senegalese referee Maguette N’Diaye, had complained of a three-hour trip to Cape Coast. The coach had said the situation was made worse by a further two hours of Covid-19 testing on arrival in Accra, but conceded that was an immigration ruling in Ghana.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said the association does not want to get entangled in a war of words with its Ghanaian counterpart.

“The Safa position has never been nine hours. The coach said it was three hours, plus two hours which we can’t blame Ghana for — it is their immigration rules,” Motlanthe said.

“But we are also saying let’s let the Fifa process take place, and we will respect the decision.

“We find the GFA’s statement unfortunate and distasteful because it is full of inaccuracies. We did not submit any complaint to the Ghana FA about our treatment in Ghana.”

The Ghanaian FA’s statement, published on their official website, accused Safa of lying on several counts regarding Bafana’s trip to Cape Coast.

“First and foremost, before the game itself, lies about the distance between Accra and Cape Coast were released to the extent that it was alleged that the SA team took nine hours to make the journey from Accra to Cape Coast after they arrived in Ghana,” the GFA said.