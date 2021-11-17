Fifa yet to respond to match-fixing claim after Bafana loss

The SA Football Association’s (Safa) complaint about the performance of Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye and his colleagues during Bafana Bafana’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana on Sunday has been received by Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

But it seems an investigation into Ndiaye’s shocking display that saw Bafana crash out of the qualifiers for next year’s global showpiece is yet to get under way.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said they received correspondence from Caf on Wednesday morning, but Fifa is yet to respond.

“We have submitted [the complaint], but we have not yet got anything official from Fifa,” he said. “Only Caf responded [acknowledging receiving the complaint] in the morning [on Wednesday], but from Fifa we are still waiting.”

A list of questions was sent to Fifa regarding a contentious issue that is being debated around the world. The world body responded in a short message on Wednesday and did not go into great detail. It is puzzling that they acknowledged receiving the complaint from Safa, and yet they have not communicated this to the complainants.

“Fifa has received a complaint from Safa in relation to this matter and will review it. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage,” Fifa said.