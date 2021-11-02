MNINAWA NTLOKO: Whether it is Quinny or Bafana, haters come out of the woodwork only to trash
Some citizens are passionate about controversy, but in supporting teams or stars they are absent
02 November 2021 - 19:16
My cellphone rang early on Saturday morning last weekend and a friend I haven’t heard from in many moons was on the other end of the line.
I only managed a groggy “hello” before he launched into a tirade about how he would not support the Proteas again if Cricket SA and the national team took Quinton de Kock back into the fold. ..
