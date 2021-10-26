MNINAWA NTLOKO: Your day will come, Benni, just be patient
He was once the fans’ favourite for the Bafana coaching job and quickly established himself as the popular choice, but he’s not yet ready for it
26 October 2021 - 17:08
A few months ago I came onto these pages and communicated my discomfort after finding out that AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy and the SA Football Association (Safa) were whispering sweet nothings in each other’s ears.
The folks at Safa House had just shown Molefi Ntseki the door after Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the national team coaching seat was vacant...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now