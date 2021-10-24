Michail Antonio hits winner as West Ham sink Spurs

London — West Ham United handed Tottenham Hotspur their fourth defeat in a Premier League London derby this season as Michail Antonio scored a second-half goal to earn his side a 1-0 win on Sunday.

West Ham moved up to fourth with 17 points while Spurs — who also lost to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal — fell to sixth as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side failed to test the home side's goal in the second half.

Both teams had plenty of chances in the first half, with West Ham dominating but failing to convert their opportunities while Spurs’ best shots on goal were hit straight at goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Antonio was rewarded for his hard work when he scored from a corner in the 72nd minute. The striker was marked by Harry Kane who failed to deal with Antonio as he stuck a foot out to divert Aaron Cresswell's pinpoint cross into the net.

Leicester City secured a 2-1 win at Brentford in a pulsating game thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and James Maddison.

Brentford were kept at bay by a combination of poor finishing and a string of saves by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel before being caught out on the counterattack for Maddison's 73rd-minute winner.

Defender Mathias Jorgensen flicked a header past Schmeichel at the hour mark to cancel out Tielemans’ unstoppable first-half strike from 25m, but Maddison restored Leicester’s advantage by tapping the ball into an empty net.

The result lifted Leicester up to ninth in the standings with 14 points, while Brentford dropped to 12th on 12 points from nine games.

