Former apprentice Tembo out to outwit teacher Baxter

It will be a classic case of the apprentice against his former master when Kaitano Tembo comes face-to-face with Stuart Baxter in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

They worked closely together at United where Baxter helped in the coaching development of Tembo and they meet for the first time in opposite dugouts with the apprentice hoping to outwit the master.

They clash with Chiefs on a high after their morale-boosting 4-0 win over Chippa United last weekend. United are on a good run of four wins and three draws which has put them in second spot on the log behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Looking ahead to their first meeting, Tembo said Baxter played an important role in his development as a coach.