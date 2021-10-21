Former apprentice Tembo out to outwit teacher Baxter
The Chiefs coach mentored the SuperSport United manager earlier in their careers
It will be a classic case of the apprentice against his former master when Kaitano Tembo comes face-to-face with Stuart Baxter in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
They worked closely together at United where Baxter helped in the coaching development of Tembo and they meet for the first time in opposite dugouts with the apprentice hoping to outwit the master.
They clash with Chiefs on a high after their morale-boosting 4-0 win over Chippa United last weekend. United are on a good run of four wins and three draws which has put them in second spot on the log behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Looking ahead to their first meeting, Tembo said Baxter played an important role in his development as a coach.
“He is someone who really believed in me and played a huge role in my development as a coach,” said Tembo.
“He gave me an opportunity to see the game in a different way and he trusted and believed in me. I remember at some point he was not feeling well and tasked me with the huge responsibility of taking the team to TP Mazembe in the Confederation Cup, where we drew 2-2.
“He said to me that this is your opportunity, go and create your personality as a coach. If you go there and do well, that’s your success, and if you don’t do well I’ll take the blame, and that showed what kind of a person he is.”
Tembo also credited Baxter as a creative coach who always comes up with different things on the training ground and he is confident he will get Chiefs right after a turbulent start.
Though he showed respect to Baxter, Tembo said they are going into the match looking to win and maintain their position on the table.
“I am aware this is not going to be an easy game because you can see Chiefs are starting to play the way he wants them to play, with a lot of enjoyment and freedom, and they are tactically disciplined.
“Looking at the games he has played, there are a few changes in terms of how he is approaching those games, but we will be prepared well and ready for them at our home ground.”