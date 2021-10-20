Sundowns clear at the top with clean sheet

Mamelodi Sundowns reached the milestone of going 10 league matches without conceding a goal with a hard-fought 1-0 Premier Soccer League (PSL) win over Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Wednesday.

In the process they extended their lead at the top of the pile to four points and equalled the number of clean sheets in the PSL set by Wits in 2003.

When Wits set the record, Wayne Roberts was in goal for all 10 matches and Roger de Sa was their coach.

Sundowns, who beat Arrows with a goal from Gaston Sirino in the 58th minute, will be looking to set a new record in their next league match, against Maritzburg United at home in November.

Sundowns played the last three matches of last season without conceding a goal, with Kennedy Mweene in goal against Cape Town City and Bloemfontein Celtic and Reyaad Pieterse against Swallows.

This season, the Brazilians have gone seven league matches, against Arrows, Swallows, Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy, Kaizer Chiefs, Chippa United and AmaZulu, without conceding a goal.

During this seven-match run, Dennis Onyango was stationed between the sticks against Arrows, Swallows, Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy, Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa while Mweene kept goal in the opening match against AmaZulu.

It is also worth noting that Arrows player Michael Gumede failed to spoil it for Sundowns as he missed from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Khuliso Mudau brought down Siyabonga Khumalo in the box.

The Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena made four changes to the team that drew 2-2 with AS Maniema of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the Champions League last weekend.

In defence, Aubrey Modiba replaced Lyle Lakay and in midfield Haashim Domingo, Sirino and Sibusiso Vilakazi came on for Rivaldo Coetzee, Themba Zwane and Pavol Šafranko as the coaches managed workloads.

On the other hand, Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema stuck with the team that convincingly beat struggling Marumo Gallants 3-1 in their last match before the international window.