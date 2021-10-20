Sport / Soccer

Sundowns clear at the top with clean sheet

20 October 2021 - 19:15 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX

Mamelodi Sundowns reached the milestone of going 10 league matches without conceding a goal with a hard-fought 1-0 Premier Soccer League (PSL) win over Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Wednesday.

In the process they extended their lead at the top of the pile to four points and equalled the number of clean sheets in the PSL set by Wits in 2003.

When Wits set the record, Wayne Roberts was in goal for all 10 matches and Roger de Sa was their coach.

Sundowns, who beat Arrows with a goal from Gaston Sirino in the 58th minute, will be looking to set a new record in their next league match, against Maritzburg United at home in November.

Sundowns played the last three matches of last season without conceding a goal, with Kennedy Mweene in goal against Cape Town City and Bloemfontein Celtic and Reyaad Pieterse against Swallows.

This season, the Brazilians have gone seven league matches, against Arrows, Swallows, Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy, Kaizer Chiefs, Chippa United and AmaZulu, without conceding a goal.

During this seven-match run, Dennis Onyango was stationed between the sticks against Arrows, Swallows, Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy, Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa while Mweene kept goal in the opening match against AmaZulu.

It is also worth noting that Arrows player Michael Gumede failed to spoil it for Sundowns as he missed from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Khuliso Mudau brought down Siyabonga Khumalo in the box.

The Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena made four changes to the team that drew 2-2 with AS Maniema of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the Champions League last weekend.

In defence, Aubrey Modiba replaced Lyle Lakay and in midfield Haashim Domingo, Sirino and Sibusiso Vilakazi came on for Rivaldo Coetzee, Themba Zwane and Pavol Šafranko as the coaches managed workloads.

On the other hand, Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema stuck with the team that convincingly beat struggling Marumo Gallants 3-1 in their last match before the international window.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Free State CEO admits giving low-grade ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Rassie back for ‘normal role’ on Springbok tour
Sport / Rugby
3.
Djokovic may skip Australian Open over vaccine ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Cricket SA to welcome jabbed fans back to stadiums
Sport / Cricket
5.
Top Epic men and women tame the Old Wagon Trail
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Tension continues to simmer between Sundowns and Bafana coach

Sport / Soccer

Two from Zwane as Sundowns share spoils with AS Maniema Union

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns head for DRC as quest for Caf glory begins

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.