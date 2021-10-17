Two from Zwane as Sundowns share spoils with AS Maniema Union

Two goals from an inspired Themba Zwane helped Mamelodi Sundowns to a share of the spoils as the SA side was held to a 2-2 draw by Congolese side AS Maniema Union in an away first leg Caf Champions League second round preliminary match on Sunday.

Zwane scored his first of the afternoon in the ninth minute but the hosts equalised through Rodrigue Kitwa just before halftime.

The midfielder thought he had won the match for the Pretoria visitors when he scored five minutes from full-time.

But the Congolese side never gave up and equalised again through Junior Mutwale three minutes later to draw the match.

Meanwhile, in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match high-flying Stellenbosch continued with their bright start to the season as they maintained their unbeaten record with 1-1 draw with Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium.

Stellenbosch are now third on the PSL standings with 13 points from seven matches while Swallows remain in the bottom half in 13th place with six points.

The match burst into life after a dull opening with Stellenbosch finding the back of the net a minute after Swallows had celebrated the opening goal.

Swallows striker Ruzaigh Gamildien tapped home an easy finish in the 43rd minute for his first goal of the season but the celebrations were hardly over when Deano van Rooyen scored a similar goal from a similar move at the other end to level.

It is Stellenbosch’s best start to the season since their promotion two years ago. They were not even around the 13 points mark at this stage of the season in 2020 as they finished a point above the relegation zone.

The last time Swallows won a match was against Royal Am in August. Swallows have a week to prepare for a trip to East London to confront fellow strugglers Chippa United at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday while Stellenbosch will have more time to rest as their next match is on October 27.