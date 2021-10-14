Chiefs ignore the knife at their throats, says Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter said they go into their must-win premiership match against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday feeling like they have a knife at their throats.

Amakhosi host Chippa and their former coach Gavin Hunt, with both teams under pressure to win after a recent spate of poor results that have left them at the bottom half of the table.

Twelfth-placed Chiefs are on a four-match winless run, which includes two draws and two defeats, while Chippa travel to Johannesburg looking for their first win in five outings.

Baxter said on Thursday that while there is increasing pressure on the side to get a positive result against the Chilli Boys, it has been business as usual at Naturena in terms of their preparations for the match.

“It is business as usual, with the knives close to our throats I suppose,” he said.

The Briton conceded that this match has extra spice to it as his charges will be coming up against their former coach, and the reunion with Hunt will make an already intriguing fixture even more interesting.

“These games are great for the sponsors and the media but for me and Gavin [Hunt], we are professionals and we go into this as bitter enemies. We’ll go in and do our jobs, and then shake hands afterwards whether it is a win, loss or draw.”

Baxter said both teams have started the season poorly and it is time to start getting points on the board.

“Both teams’ seasons have not been what we have been looking for and people will talk up the former Kaizer Chiefs coach coming back to spoil the party and that sort of thing. I don’t think Gavin is thinking that, I think he is thinking about the results and that is exactly the same with us.”

With the team at the bottom half of the table, Baxter declared the pressure is part of coaching a big club and he is not worried about what critics are saying.

“I think every coach’s job is under pressure, that is the nature of the job these days. But the real pressure comes when the club you’re working for doesn’t see the culture that you are trying to promote and the learning that’s happening.

“That’s the real pressure, the social media and what people think changes so quickly these days,” he said.

“You have to remember that I came into this job with virtually no preseason. We have played six games and already I am being asked if my job is under pressure. I am the only coach who has won anything over the last 18 years at this club and after six games my job is under pressure.”