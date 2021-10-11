Sport / Soccer

Safa welcomes move to allow fans at Bafana-Ethiopia match

Up to 2,000 vaccinated supporters can return to FNB Stadium for the World Cup qualifier

11 October 2021 - 18:00 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Safa president Danny Jordaan has thanked sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and health minister Joe Phaahla for supporting the return of fans to stadiums.
Safa president Danny Jordaan has thanked sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and health minister Joe Phaahla for supporting the return of fans to stadiums. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

The SA Football Association (Safa) has thanked sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and his health counterpart, Joe Phaahla, after they supported the Nasrec-based body’s initiative to allow vaccinated fans to return to stadiums on Tuesday.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Monday amended regulation 69 of the Disaster Management Act to allow a maximum of 2,000 football supporters to return for the first time in more than a year since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fans will be allowed to go through the turnstiles at FNB Stadium when Bafana Bafana host Ethiopia in the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier, where they will be going all out to complete a double over their visitors after winning the first game 3-1 in Ethiopia on Saturday.

Safa president Danny Jordaan gave credit to the two ministers when he reacted to the news on Monday.

“Fans have been hungry to return to the stadium, and the small business and informal sector will receive a massive boost as a result of this initiative,” he said.

“This news will be received with delight by those who sell food and flags, and [by] taxi drivers who take fans to stadiums. It is a part of the economy that has suffered a lot as a result of fans not being allowed to attend matches. This is the beginning of the restoration of the football economy.”

Jordaan said the decision to allow 2,000 spectators to pass through the gates is a pilot project and once the initiative is a success, the numbers will be ramped up.

Applications must be done online. Only vaccinated people are allowed to apply.

A one-time password will be supplied to purchase tickets and on confirmation of the vaccination code.

The website went live on Monday for fans to apply to attend Tuesday’s match.

