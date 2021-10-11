Sport / Soccer

How Chiefs’ legends came to the aid of Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko

His wheelchair was broken, so a bunch of former teammates got together and bought him a new one

11 October 2021 - 14:34 MARC STRYDOM
Kaizer Chiefs legends (left to right) Jackie Masike, Johannes "Big Boy Kholoane", administrator Cecil Motaung, and Lucky Stylianou deliver a new wheelchair to 1970s teammate Simon "Bull" Lehoko in Sharpeville, Soweto.
Kaizer Chiefs legends (left to right) Jackie Masike, Johannes "Big Boy Kholoane", administrator Cecil Motaung, and Lucky Stylianou deliver a new wheelchair to 1970s teammate Simon "Bull" Lehoko in Sharpeville, Soweto.
Image: Image: Supplied

When a group of 1970s Kaizer Chiefs legends and the club heard that a former teammate, central defensive stalwart Simon “Bull” Lehoko, was in need, they did not hesitate to come to his aid.       

The 70-year-old Lehoko, who suffers from diabetes, had a leg amputated in 2016, apparently from complications after a brick fell on it. As Covid-19 ravaged SA economically, a group of former Chiefs stars heard Lehoko had hit hard times and that his wheelchair was broken.

Lehoko’s famous centre-back partner, Jacky Masike, 1970s goalkeeper Joseph “Banks” Setlhodi, midfielder Lucky Stylianou, attacking midfielder Johannes “Big Boy” Kholoane and Chiefs management contributed to a new wheelchair. With club representative Cecil Motaung, they travelled to Lehoko’s home in Sharpeville to surprise him.

Stylianou said the wheelchair and Chiefs merchandise delivered were a start and “the club and legends have assessed Bull’s position and a visit is planned in the near future, looking at renovations to make his house wheelchair-friendly”.

“After meeting Bull, ‘Bra Kai’ [Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung] met the legends in the boardroom and thanked them, and future meetings were planned about legends facing future issues. Cecil will chair the meetings, looking at ways to make the legends comfortable in times of any difficult situation.

“A lot of legends are struggling financially,” Stylianou said. "A lot of them, and I’m also talking about AmaZulu, Pubs, Orlando Pirates, Swallows. They never got themselves prepared for life postfootball.

“It was not their fault. No-one told them. You need someone to tell you when you’re young. You can’t just guess how this world functions. They also made nowhere near the same kind of money from the game. Even the financial advisers of 30, 40 years ago got it wrong saying, ‘Invest in a pension, and when you retire you’ll earn R2,000 a month’. In the 1970s you could buy a car for R700 and you thought ‘R2,000 a month, what a lot of money’.”

Stylianou said Kaizer Motaung is always available to help when he hears a club legend is in trouble, a real challenge as each decade the number of  former players grows. “But he doesn’t blow his trumpet and say, ‘Look at what I’ve done’. He keeps quiet. He’s very secretive,” the retired businessman said.

“When a legend passes on, Chiefs basically cover all the costs of the funeral. Kaizer has never forgotten the legends who built the Chiefs brand. People forget Kaizer himself is a legend, and these are his former teammates, and he looks after them.”

Cecil Motaung, chairman Motaung’s brother and also Chiefs’ supporter relations manager, has been a bridge between the club and its legends. Stylianou said meetings are often held to find ways to help legendary former players in need. 

Grealish goals caps England rout

England rest big guns but cruise to easy win over Andorra
Sport
22 hours ago

Bafana coach Broos explains decision to substitute Mabasa early

The player was having difficulty adapting to the plan the team had prepared for their World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia
Sport
21 hours ago

Hugo Broos looks to have Bafana on the right course

Sign of the rebuilding show up in away win against Ethiopia
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Bafana coach Broos explains decision to ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Hugo Broos looks to have Bafana on the right ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Verstappen takes title lead as Bottas wins in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich storms to marathon win ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Cricket SA posts R221m loss as Covid-19 hits ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Marumo Gallants fire coach Migné

Sport / Soccer

Hampden Roar helps Scotland beat Israel in qualifier

Sport / Soccer

Bafana captain says Ethiopia will not be taken lightly: ‘We’ve learnt from ...

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.