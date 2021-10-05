Unstoppable Sundowns not at full throttle yet, says coach Mokwena

Sundowns also advanced to the final of the MTN8 where they will play against Cape Town City on a date and venue yet to be determined by the league.

They have scored against every opponent barring Chippa United and boast the majority of best players in the country.

They look like an unstoppable force, but Mokwena said the team is not even operating at full throttle yet.

The outspoken Mokwena said the work ethic at Sundowns is such that they approach matches with the perception or feeling that they are entitled to win.

“You saw even today [against Swallows on Sunday] the mentality was correct particularly in the second half where we were extremely intensive and worked hard with or without possession.

“We created a lot of situations by being tenacious and extremely committed to the cause and this is what we will continue to do. Champions League or not, league game or not, friendly or not, every single training session for us is important.

“We want to win every day and by doing that we want to put ourselves in the best condition to win on match days, and that is the mentality we are going with. This is the culture we are trying in inculcate within the group and so far the response from the players has been tremendous.

“Ours as coaches is to make sure that we remain humble and focused on the objectives that have been set and we try to bring a lot of happiness to the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters,” he said.

Sundowns next play Congolese side AS Maniema Union in Kindu in the Caf Champions League after the Fifa international break on October 17.