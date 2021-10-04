Sport / Soccer

Baxter explains why he deployed Ngcobo in defensive midfield role

04 October 2021 - 16:55 Sazi Hadebe
Stuart Baxter, coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Stuart Baxter, coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has explained the reasons for his decision to play Njabulo Ngcobo in a defensive midfield role.

The Briton also explained why he left Daniel Cardoso on the bench against AmaZulu at the weekend and elected to partner Eric Mathoho with Austin Dube in the heart of the defence.

 “I have to say that [Austin] Dube has been very good at training and we wanted to go back to a 4-3-3, and as a defensive midfield player we wanted to use Cole [Alexander] the way we didn’t use him in the last game,” said Baxter.

“So we wanted to use Njabulo [in a defensive midfield role] and it was new for him and he did OK. He took too many touches at times and was playing more like a playmaker than a destructive midfield player.

“But at times he showed that he’s got qualities in that role and he released Cole and [Phathutshedzo] Nange to get higher, into the box. So we did get more bodies into the box, which is something we spoke about after our last game.

“So when the crosses were coming in we managed to get on the end of some of them, and when we were attacking we could have combinations because we had the whole group of players. We had the same front three [Keagan Dolly, Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat] and we had Reeve [Frosler] playing left-back.

“I think [Njabulo] Blom is playing really well at the moment ... the best full back in the country.

“Reeve, who has also got a great engine, could be released a little, knowing that we have got Njabulo [Ngcobo], who is sitting in that defensive role and giving us cover.

“For a long period it worked nicely. But you can’t lose the ball and give it to the opponents in big transitions when you’re chasing a game, because that leads to a counterattack, and if they lose all those counterattacks, then it would probably be game over.

“But we needed to take a risk and I think the boys, by and large, did a decent job.”

On the 1-1 draw against AmaZulu  and what it means, Baxter said he is hopeful of turning the corner soon.

“In the bigger scheme of things, I think honestly it’s very early to look at the table,” he said. “All the teams at the top of the table, we’re probably going to play all of them again. So if we can take points off them then we close that gap.

“I think it’s important for us, supporters and staff and players, to look at bringing back a culture around the team, putting together a team that has an identity and a way of playing.

“When the individual performances get better, we’ll get that 10%, and if we get that 10%, I promise you we’ll be difficult to beat.”

Tottenham end losing run with victory over Villa

Victory lifts Spurs to eighth place with 12 points while the end of Villa’s three-match unbeaten league run leaves them 10th with 10 points
Sport
22 hours ago

Red-hot Victor Letsoalo sets Royal on course to victory

In form striker puts team on the brink of a Royal flush after Maritzburg United win
Sport
22 hours ago

Misfiring Arsenal didn’t deserve to win, says Mikel Arteta

But Spaniard takes some comfort from a solid defence in the goalless draw against Brighton & Hove Albion
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Tottenham end losing run with victory over Villa
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sundowns clip Swallows wings and open lead
Sport / Soccer
3.
All Blacks going forward despite loss to Boks, ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Danny Willett clinches Alfred Dunhill for first ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Tarry on champion owner Van Niekerk: it’s been a ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Nations League final four offers silverware to Europe’s best

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns clip Swallows wings and open lead

Sport / Soccer

Tottenham end losing run with victory over Villa

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.