Mngqithi wary of anxiety as Sundowns have one hand on MTN8 trophy

For all their domestic dominance over the past six years, Mamelodi Sundowns have surprisingly failed to lift the MTN8 trophy.

The Brazilians will take on Cape Town City in the final, at a date and venue to be confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Downs will have to be careful of anxiety and desperation.

Sundowns last won this trophy in 2007 when it was known as the SAA Supa8 when they defeated Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the final, and it remains the only trophy that eludes the current generation.

“We are always very wary of that space but we have spoken a lot about anxiety and humility,” Mngqithi said when asked about the pressure of finally having the opportunity to lay their hands on the trophy.