AmaZulu captain Makhaula likens Kaizer Chiefs to a ‘sleeping snake’

AmaZulu captain Makhehleni Makhaula has likened Kaizer Chiefs to a dangerous snake pretending to be dead when it is actually readying to strike.

The 31-year-old Usuthu skipper offered the warning as his team’s Premiership clash against the struggling Amakhosi looms large at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Makhaula said there is pressure on his team to deliver, especially because they will have home ground advantage over Stuart Baxter’s ailing side.

“We won’t take Chiefs lightly simply because they lost to Marumo [Chiefs in fact drew with Marumo] or Mamelodi Sundowns or anything,” said Makhaula. “They’re also under pressure to win home or away.

“We always have pressure on ourselves and, as we finished number two last season, everything has to come with good results.”

Makhaula believes a wounded Amakhosi could be dangerous.

“It’s encouraging [that they come with poor form] but it’s also a danger. Sometimes you can think a snake has died only to find out that it will wake up and bite you.”

Like Chiefs, AmaZulu started the current league campaign battling to win matches. Their first league victory came in their most recent match, against Baroka FC, after they had drawn three and lost one in their previous outings.