Sport / Soccer

Kutumela scores first Sundowns goal in win over Galaxy

19 September 2021 - 21:13 Tiisetso Malepa
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena celebrates with Thabiso Kutumela after the striker scored his first goal for the champions during a match at home against TS Galaxy at Loftus, September 19 2021. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGE PIX
Goalkeeper Denis Onyango kept his fourth successive clean sheet and striker Thabiso Kutumela scored his first goal for Mamelodi Sundowns as the champions cruised to a 3-0 win over TS Galaxy on Sunday.

After a tepid first half where Galaxy showed resilience and solid defensive organisation at Loftus, centre-back Mosa Lebusa and Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile struck twice in two minutes to deflate their visitors.           

Kutumela came off the bench and opened his Sundowns account with six minutes remaining to put the final nail in Galaxy’s coffin.

Sundowns may have only scored six goals in their opening four matches but they have been stingy at the back and remain the only team in the Premiership yet to concede a goal.

The win saw Sundowns regain top spot on the premiership log standings after four rounds. 

Baxter apologises to fans after Amakhosi’s Royal humiliation

Last 10 minutes and 4-1 loss to Royal AM was embarrassing, coach says
Sport
4 hours ago

Lingard and De Gea earn dramatic late win for Man United

Midfielder fires in a stunning late winner and goalkeeper saves a penalty to secure three points against West Ham
Sport
2 hours ago

Former England striker Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

The prolific Spurs goal scorer remains the London club’s record holder with 266 goals
Sport
4 hours ago
