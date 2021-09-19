Sport / Soccer

Former England striker Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

19 September 2021 - 17:52 Manasi Pathak

London — Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s most prolific strikers, has died at the age of 81, Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur said on Sunday.         

Greaves, who suffered a stroke six years ago, started his career with Chelsea and scored a then club-record 124 league goals for the London club between 1957 and 1961.

He is Tottenham’s record goal scorer with 266 goals, having played for them from 1961-1970. His 37 league goals in the 1962/1963 season remains a club record.

Greaves was part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad and scored 44 goals in 57 internationals, making him the country’s fourth-highest scorer behind Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

Tottenham said in a statement that Greaves, who also had a short spell with Italian club AC Milan, died at his home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Greaves scored for Tottenham in the 1962 FA Cup final as they retained the trophy and he netted twice in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final victory in 1963. He won another FA Cup with Spurs in 1967.

Greaves’s record of 357 goals in the English top flight remains unsurpassed 50 years after he retired as a professional in 1971.

Reuters

Fans, players and officials observe a minute's applause in memory of Jimmy Greaves prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, September 19 2021. Picture: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/GETTY IMAGES
Fans, players and officials observe a minute's applause in memory of Jimmy Greaves prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, September 19 2021. Picture: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/GETTY IMAGES
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lingard and De Gea earn dramatic late win for Man ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
New Zealand pull out of Pakistan tour after ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Baxter apologises to fans after Amakhosi’s Royal ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Former England striker Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81
Sport / Soccer
5.
Blundering Boks brace for All Black double-header
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Baxter apologises to fans after Amakhosi’s Royal humiliation

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns’ Grant Kekana looks to foil Galaxy set pieces

Sport / Soccer

Chelsea title credentials face testing fortnight

Sport / Soccer

Goals in short supply as SuperSport hold AmaZulu

Sport / Soccer

Sad new normal for Barcelona

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.