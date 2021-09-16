Stuart Baxter grilled over Chiefs’ two Ngcobos

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was grilled with tough questions in a media conference on Thursday, and his responses on the absence of Njabulo Ngcobo and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo seem likely to leave the club’s supporters only partly satisfied.

Given a reasonable start to his second tenure with a new-look team in a rebuilding phase, Baxter seemed surprised at so many question marks raised ahead of his side’s fourth Premier Soccer League (PSL) match of the season against Royal AM at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

After a flat draw against TS Galaxy and a 2-1 win against Baroka FC, Chiefs missed chances while putting up a fight in a 2-0 defeat to champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld last Sunday.

But the spotlight is always glaring at the country’s best-supported club. The already much-debated absence — apart from a substitute’s appearance for emerging talent Nkosingiphile Ngcobo — was worsened by Thabani Dube starting against Downs and committing costly errors.

Njabulo Ngcobo’s continued wait for a debut has been a talking point, given Daniel Cardoso and Eric Mathoho continue to be shaky at centreback, and Chiefs’ 27-year-old signing was the PSL’s defender of the season at Swallows FC last season.

“The fundamental reason has been I have never seen him before,” Baxter explained. “You talk about last season — I didn’t see him one minute last season. So the first time I saw him was when I walked through the gates at Naturena.

“Njabulo was obviously going to have to make himself known to me, me to him, do some work together and see how quickly we can get him in.

“He’s done very well in training, as has Austin [Dube], and at the moment it’s been very much just trying to ease them in.

“If you throw them in at the deep end you may break their chances of establishing themselves.

“And I’m sure Njabulo will appreciate that, and that when he gets his chance it’ll be going in knowing what to do and give a good performance instead of being thrown into a backline that he’s not familiar with, and he’s not had practice with apart from a few training sessions.”