Jordaan meeting Fifa bosses in bid to host Club World Cup

SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has confirmed interest in hosting the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup in December.

Fifa announced last week that Japan had withdrawn from hosting the competition because of the Covid-19 pandemic, citing fears the tournament would cause a rise in infections in a country that recently staged the Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

Motlanthe said on Tuesday Safa president Danny Jordaan will travel to Ethiopia to engage with Fifa bosses over the possibility of hosting the tournament.

“The president [Jordaan] is going to Ethiopia to meet Fifa secretary [Fatma Samoura] and Fifa president [Gianni Infantino],” Motlanthe said. “The matter is going to sit in front of the [Safa] national executive committee [NEC] after we have gathered all the facts.

“We are still on a fact-finding mission and once we have all the information, the NEC will make a decision.”