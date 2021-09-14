Goals in short supply as SuperSport hold AmaZulu

Victory continues to be elusive for AmaZulu in the Premier Soccer League after playing to a second consecutive 0-0 draw at home, this time to SuperSport United, the Pretoria team also failing to take advantage of the home side playing the last 17 minutes with 10 men.

SuperSport too ended the match at Kings Park in Durban one man short after defender Luke Fleurs earned an unnecessary second yellow card a minute before full time.

Benni McCarthy’s Usuthu, the runners-up last season, have yet to find a goal in three matches and created too few chances against SuperSport on Tuesday to deserve victory.

AmaZulu started better with attacking winger Tshepang Moremi and Tercious Malepe, who was shown a red card in the 73rd minute, combining well on the left. McCarthy’s side lacked the same threat on the right where former Kaizer Chiefs right-back Kgotso Moleko had Thabo Qalinge in front of him on the wing.

The game took time to open up, with both sides cagey and playing a glut of passes in their own half instead of taking the game to their opponents. The real chances only started to arrive towards the end of the first 45 minutes when Qalinge’s shot from close range was parried over the bar by the visitors’ gloveman and skipper, Ronwen Williams.

Other than that there was little to report on a first half in which both teams lacked the courage to create clear-cut opportunities.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo tried to change things up front with the introduction of Thamsanqa Gabuza for Kudakwashe Mahachi in the second half. The move nearly paid off as early as the 53rd minute when Gabuza linked up with striking partner Bradley Grobler, who narrowly missed .

Still it was the visitors who created better chances in the second period, with AmaZulu keeper Veli Mothwa producing a good save from Grobler’s header.