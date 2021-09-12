Sport / Soccer

Salah joins 100 club as Liverpool win at Leeds in match marred by Elliott injury

Leeds still without a win this season

12 September 2021 - 21:50 Peter Hall
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal. Picture: LEE SMITH/REUTERS
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal. Picture: LEE SMITH/REUTERS

Leeds — Mohamed Salah’s 100th Premier League goal helped Liverpool cruise to a 3-0 victory at 10-man Leeds United on Sunday in a match marred by a nasty injury to teenager Harvey Elliott.

After a lightning-fast start to the game, Salah became the 30th player to join the Premier League’s 100-goal club in the 20th minute, tapping home from close range from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

The visitors missed a host of chances to make it two in the first half, before Fabinho made one count early in the second period to put Juergen Klopp’s side on course for three points in West Yorkshire.

There was a worrying sight later in the half as Elliott needed lengthy treatment on the pitch after a tackle from Leeds’ Pascal Struijk, with the hosts’ substitute shown a straight red card for the challenge.

Elliott was taken off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious leg injury, receiving applause from Leeds fans as he was taken down the touchline.

Liverpool regained their composure to add a stoppage-time third through Sadio Mane to put the seal on a victory that moved them above Manchester City into third in the standings, while Leeds sit 17th without a win from four league matches this season.

Reuters

Solskjaer feels good times again with Ronaldo

Portuguese superstar marks his return to Manchester United with two goals in a 4-1 trouncing of Newcastle
Sport
8 hours ago

Sundowns down Chiefs with goals from Kekana and Shalulile

Champions in cruise mode as they signal intention to retain their title
Sport
4 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo part two has Old Trafford abuzz

Expectations are high for a fairy-tale return by the Portuguese international
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hamilton and Verstappen blame each other for ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Solskjaer feels good times again with Ronaldo
Sport / Soccer
3.
Salah joins 100 club as Liverpool win at Leeds in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
All Blacks in menacing mood as they hammer Pumas ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Sundowns down Chiefs with goals from Kekana and ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Talkative Broos gives South Africans cause to think he can take ...

Sport / Soccer

Man City edge out United with costliest squad

Sport / Soccer

Long way to go‚ but bright start for brave new Bafana era

Sport / Soccer

Bafana down Ghana thanks to Hlongwane’s late strike

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.