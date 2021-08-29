Sport / Soccer

Newspaper puts Ronaldo’s earnings at more than £560,000 a week

The Portuguese star’s move to Man U is worth as much as £19.7m, says Telegraph Sport

29 August 2021 - 19:09 Agency Staff
The English football club announces an agreement with Juventus to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA
The English football club announces an agreement with Juventus to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Cristiano Ronaldo will earn more than £560,000 a week as part of his two-year contract with Manchester United, Telegraph Sport reported on Sunday without saying where it got the information.

The English football club announced an agreement with Juventus to acquire the Portuguese star on Friday. The deal is worth as much as £19.7m and ends earlier attempts by rival club Manchester City to recruit the player, the newspaper reported.

Manchester United will pay Juventus an initial £12.85m with a further £6.85m in add-ons for Ronaldo, depending on the club and the player’s performance. 

Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United comes about 12 years after he left the team to play for Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid. The deal sent shares of Manchester United 5.8% higher in New York trading on Friday, after the club confirmed his transfer pending agreement of personal terms, visa and medical. 

Ronaldo is expected to play his first game of the season against Newcastle on September 11. He scored 118 goals in 292 matches for Manchester United when he last played for the club.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Barca look to reap benefits of Messi exit at Athletic

Dominant 4-2 win over Real Sociedad last Sunday showed they could be stronger in some areas without being so beholden to their former captain
Sport
1 week ago

Messi’s arrival at PSG sets money train in motion

Sports business think-tank estimates Argentine’s arrival could boost PSG’s value by up to 20%
Sport
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Barça’s messy business

Football maestro Lionel Messi’s decision to leave Barcelona may, ironically, be the best thing that’s happened at the Spanish club
News & Fox
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Newspaper puts Ronaldo’s earnings at more than ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Max Verstappen wins in Belgium without racing a ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Cape Town City grab advantage as they deny ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Spurs go top after Son sinks Watford
Sport / Soccer
5.
Emotional Minnaar puts it all together for ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

By the numbers: Ronaldo sends Coca-Cola share price tumbling

News & Fox / Numbers

Oldest, youngest, most capped — all the numbers for Euro Championship

Sport / Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo hails Pele after eclipsing goalscoring haul

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.