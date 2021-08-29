Cape Town City grab advantage as they deny Swallows in goalless draw

Eric Tinkler will feel his team holds the advantage after Cape Town City denied Swallows a crucial away goal in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Athlone on Sunday.

Tinkler made it clear leading up to the match that a clean sheet was his priority. City delivered as they held the Soweto club to a goalless draw to grab the slight advantage ahead of the second leg in Dobsonville on September 29.

Though there were no goals, there was plenty of goalmouth action and ample scoring opportunities but the two goalkeepers — City’s Hugo Marquees and Virgil Vries of Swallows — were excellent.

Tinkler won his first trophy as a coach when he lifted the R8m cup tournament with SuperSport United in 2018 against the same City.

In the other semifinal played on Saturday Lamontville Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns drew 1-1.