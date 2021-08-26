Sport / Soccer

Pirates boost squad with foreign striker and defender

Ghanaian Kwame Peprah and Nigerian Olisa Ndah sign three-year contracts with Bucs

26 August 2021 - 16:37 Marc Strydom
Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah, pictured here in a promotional picture released by Orlando Pirates, has been officially announced as a signing by the Buccaneers. Picture: ORLANDO PIRATES FC/TWITTER
Orlando Pirates have bolstered their squad with the signings of two foreign players in Nigerian centre-back Olisa Ndah and Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah.

The signing of Peprah, 20, who scored 12 goals in 29 games for King Faisal as they ended 16th in the 18-team Ghanaian Premier League last season, is reported to be worth R2.3m.

Bulky, dreadlocked central defender Ndah, 23, arrived on trial at Bucs soon after helping Akwa United win their first Nigeria Professional Football League title in May.

Pirates said in a statement on Thursday: “Olisa Ndah is a defender [who was] widely regarded as one of the finest players in the Nigerian Premier League last season.

“Peprah is a striker who joins having had a stellar individual season for the Babes [Faisal]. The Ghanaian produced a return of 12 goals and 10 assists in his 29 appearances for his club this past season.”

Both players have signed on three-year contracts.

Ndah and Peprah join Goodman Mosele, Bandile Shandu and Kwanda Mngonyama among Bucs’ signings for the 2021/2022 season.

