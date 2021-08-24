Disciplinary steps against Royal AM for failing to honour playoffs ‘settled’

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee hearing into the failing by Royal AM to honour four promotion-relegation playoffs has been settled, a legal representative for the Durban club said.

The date for the announcement of the outcome of the hearing, at which Royal was found guilty on all charges after heads of argument were heard on August 11, had been set for August 21.

No announcement or media release on the outcome has been issued by the PSL.

On Tuesday morning Eric Mabuza of Mabuza Attorneys, the firm representing Royal — who has since bought the premier division status of Bloemfontein Celtic, and played their first match in the top flight at the weekend — said the issue has been settled.