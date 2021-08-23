Swallows coach happy with win over Royal AM, guns for AmaZulu

Swallows coach Brandon Truter said his side were deserved winners on Sunday as Mbulelo Wambi scored deep into injury time to sink Royal AM in their opening Premier Soccer League (PSL) match.

The coach identified his charges’ application and execution in the final third as an area to focus on ahead of their next match.

Swallows travel to Durban to confront Benni McCarthy’s winless AmaZulu at Kings Park on Wednesday in their second PSL game.

They will be determined to keep their perfect start intact after they beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 to dump their Soweto rivals out of the MTN8 last week.

Substitute Wambi pounced with a late diving header to seal a 1-0 win for Swallows in Dobsonville on Sunday.