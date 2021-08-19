Sport / Soccer

Kjaer plays down hero tag as Eriksen return remains unclear

Inter Milan player now has a pacemaker, but Italian football authorities say he will not be allowed to play with it

19 August 2021 - 15:53 Peter Hall
Fifty-fifty ball: Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, left, and France’s N’Golo Kante vie for possession in Moscow on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS
Fifty-fifty ball: Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, left, and France’s N’Golo Kante vie for possession in Moscow on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS

Milan — Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has said he was not a hero for his efforts to save stricken teammate Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 — an incident that has left the Inter Milan midfielder’s future in football uncertain.

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening game of the tournament against Finland in June and received life-saving treatment on the pitch, with the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) started by Kjaer.

“I’m not a hero, I just did what I had to do, without thinking, like anyone else would,” AC Milan defender Kjaer told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Thursday.

“I was ready to remain calm, like all my teammates. It was a team effort. Obviously we would have done the same if he had been an opponent. The only thing that matters is that Christian is fine now. That’s the only important thing.

“I did it without thinking. Instinct guided me, and I did what I had to, automatically. It was the first time this happened to me. I hope it’s the last too.”

Eriksen has had a cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device implanted — a type of pacemaker that can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

The 29-year-old returned to Inter’s training ground earlier this month, with the Serie A champions saying at the time that he was “in excellent physical and mental shape”.

However, his future in the game is unclear after Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian Football Federation’s technical scientific committee, said last month Eriksen will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD device is removed.

Inter told Reuters on Thursday that Eriksen is now in Denmark and will be monitored by doctors for “some months”.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bafana coach to name squad for World Cup ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
MNINAWA NTLOKO: Call in the PSL clowns to explain ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Davids and Ncikazi want Pirates to express their ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Joy for Rattrays as horse-of-the-year award ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Man Utd great Denis Law talks about dealing with ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Denmark proud but ‘disappointed’ after Euro 2020 exit

Sport / Soccer

We can stop Harry Kane, says Danish defender Andreas Christensen

Sport / Soccer

Denmark have their work cut out against Wales in Euro clash

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.