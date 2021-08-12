Sport / Soccer

Zwane and Sheppard will be on Chiefs’ bench, says Baxter

Head coach says Amakhosi head of technical, Molefi Ntseki, will watch from the stands in MTN8 season-opener against Mamelodi Sundowns

12 August 2021 - 17:33 Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune (left) assistant coach Arthur Zwane (centre) and head coach Stuart Baxter during the Carling Black Label Cup match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on August 1 2021. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune (left) assistant coach Arthur Zwane (centre) and head coach Stuart Baxter during the Carling Black Label Cup match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on August 1 2021. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will remain on the bench as the dual assistant coaches to Stuart Baxter, Kaizer Chiefs head coach confirmed ahead of his team’s MTN8 season-opener against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

Baxter also confirmed that goalkeeper-coach Lee Baxter resumed his duties this week after travelling to Sweden last week, where his wife gave birth to a boy. Chiefs head of technical, Molefi Ntseki, will watch from the stands.

Zwane and Sheppard, who steered Chiefs to wins in their past two Premiership matches to scrape an eighth-placed finish and entry into the MTN8, remain on the bench. The duo also steered Chiefs through a 1-0 aggregate shock victory over Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semifinals.

“In terms of the bench, I think that we’ve worked on the assumption that Arthur and Dillon will be on the bench, and Molefi stays in touch with us from the stands,” Baxter said.

“Because I believe it’s good to have a good pair of eyes looking at that different angle, who comes down at halftime and gives us his take on things, and then we work out the tactical changes if they need to be done at the break.”

The technical staff has an interesting makeup and synergy. Baxter, in his second stint at the club, had Ntseki as his assistant when Bafana reached the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals shocking hosts Egypt in the second round.

Ntseki, appointed to Chiefs’ new position of head of technical and the academy in late May, succeeded Baxter as Bafana head coach, and had Amakhosi’s former development coach Zwane as his national assistant, who also still worked for Chiefs at the time.

Sundowns won’t stand in the way of Gaston’s career, says coach

Manqoba Mngqithi says the Uruguayan can go if he wants to leave and a good offer comes along
Sport
2 hours ago

Grealish adds further dimension that can keep Man City ahead

If they get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur the champions will look unstoppable
Sport
2 hours ago

Messi’s arrival at PSG sets money train in motion

Sports business think-tank estimates Argentine’s arrival could boost PSG’s value by up to 20%
Sport
23 hours ago

Sundowns won’t stand in the way of Gaston’s career, says coach

Manqoba Mngqithi says the Uruguayan can go if he wants to leave and a good offer comes along
Sport
2 hours ago

Grealish adds further dimension that can keep Man City ahead

If they get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur the champions will look unstoppable
Sport
2 hours ago

Messi’s arrival at PSG sets money train in motion

Sports business think-tank estimates Argentine’s arrival could boost PSG’s value by up to 20%
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
LALI STANDER: Savour the small wins and victory ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Messi’s arrival at PSG sets money train in motion
Sport / Soccer
3.
Coach explains wholesale Bok changes for ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Kaitano Tembo talks up Chiefs ahead of new season
Sport / Soccer
5.
Baxter backs ‘Bibo’ Radebe to feature for Chiefs
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Baxter backs ‘Bibo’ Radebe to feature for Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

Lionel Messi eyes Champions League crown for PSG

Sport / Soccer

Messi receives enthusiastic welcome in Paris

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.