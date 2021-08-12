Zwane and Sheppard will be on Chiefs’ bench, says Baxter

Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will remain on the bench as the dual assistant coaches to Stuart Baxter, Kaizer Chiefs head coach confirmed ahead of his team’s MTN8 season-opener against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

Baxter also confirmed that goalkeeper-coach Lee Baxter resumed his duties this week after travelling to Sweden last week, where his wife gave birth to a boy. Chiefs head of technical, Molefi Ntseki, will watch from the stands.

Zwane and Sheppard, who steered Chiefs to wins in their past two Premiership matches to scrape an eighth-placed finish and entry into the MTN8, remain on the bench. The duo also steered Chiefs through a 1-0 aggregate shock victory over Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semifinals.