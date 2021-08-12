Sundowns won’t stand in the way of Gaston’s career, says coach

Gaston Sirino has appeared committed, giving his best for Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Manqoba Mngqithi said, adding though that if a good offer comes for the Uruguayan and he wants to leave, the club will not stand in his way.

Mngqithi said ahead of his team’s season-opening MTN8 quarterfinal against Kaizer Chiefs that the instruction from Downs’ chair Tlhogi Motsepe has been that Sundowns “do not want to kill” Sirino’s career.

At times ill-tempered, match-winning playmaker Sirino made it clear last season that he wanted to follow ex-Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane to Al Ahly, but the Brazilians rejected a lucrative offer in the January transfer window.

Mngqithi was asked about Sirino’s thoughts returning from the off-season, as reports of interest from Al Ahly have persisted.

“To be honest when he came back from Uruguay he looked very interested, he looked committed to playing for the club, he looked serious about his training and all that,” the Downs co-coach said.

“Unfortunately he got a knock to his knee, which was a big one. He’s back in training this week but we have not really seen him and how he’s going to come up.

“The truth is that it does not look like he wants to leave.

“But I think the club is also very clear in that space that if he has to leave and people are still interested, they must just bring an offer ...