Stuart Baxter talks up his new-look Chiefs

Competing in the Caf Champions League final has left Kaizer Chiefs playing catch-up in their pre-season preparations for the new season‚ coach Stuart Baxter said.

But Baxter believes that even if the new-look Chiefs are a work in progress‚ they could get a few good results and make up a combination to take notice of in the coming campaign.

Amakhosi lost 3-0 to Al Ahly in the Champions League final on July 17. That huge match — rescheduled due to Covid-19 — delayed all preparations for the new season.

However, new signings and the return of Baxter for a second stint at the club have lifted fans’ expectations following a dismal six seasons without a trophy.