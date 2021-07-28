Willard Katsande bids emotional farewell to Chiefs

Winning four titles, making 326 appearances, playing in the Caf Champions League final, all with Kaizer Chiefs, is what Willard Katsande will cherish as he says goodbye to the club after 10 years of service.

This is what the Zimbabwean midfielder said in a letter posted on his social media pages yesterday.

He joined Chiefs in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town and went on to win the Nedbank Cup, MTN8 and two league titles with the club.

He also became the first foreign player to rack up 326 games for Amakhosi. Compatriot Tinashe Nengomasha, a Chiefs legend in his own right, previously held the record with 325 appearances.

Katsande’s last match for Chiefs was in the Champions League final against Al Ahly on July 17 in Morocco which the Amakhosi lost 3-0.

In the letter, the 35-year-old said he was proud of what he had achieved with the club.

He said he was leaving “my beloved Kaizer Chiefs family” with a heavy heart and was “eternally grateful” to chair Kaizer Motaung “for granting me the opportunity to represent this great institution”.

“To the peace-loving fans of Kaizer Chiefs, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude for your support and encouragement. You have constantly been the 12th man lifting our spirits, during the good times and difficult phases.”

Katsande’s decade with Chiefs was strewn with some exciting high moments and nerve-racking downs. Throughout his career, he was known for his no-nonsense approach in the heart of midfield and his workaholic attitude.

In the 2015/2016 season he won player of the season, players’ player of the season and fans’ player of the season honours during the Chiefs awards ceremony.