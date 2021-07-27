Bafana Bafana star Keagan Dolly, currently with France’s Montpellier, and former Wits central midfielder Cole Alexander may soon be joining Kaizer Chiefs.

A source with knowledge of the developments said there were a few loose ends to be tied up for midfielder Dolly, who is out of contract, to join Amakhosi.

The source indicated that the arrival of 32-year-old Alexander could spell the end of contract renewal negotiations for Amakhosi’s 10-year midfield servant Willard Katsande, who is 35.

Alexander is out of contract as his deal with Odisha FC in India — he was signed up there by new Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter — ended this month.

The signing of Dolly, 28‚ whose career in France has been plagued by injuries‚ would be one of the big transfers of the 2021/2022 preseason window. His arrival at Naturena will highlight Chiefs’ determination to inject quality into their squad after six campaigns without silverware.

Dolly has played four-and-a-half seasons in France’s Ligue 1 since signing for Montpellier from Mamelodi Sundowns midway through the 2016/2017 season.

He enjoyed a good campaign with the club in 2020/2021‚ making 18 league appearances‚ though 15 were as a substitute, and appeared in three cup games. Montpellier ended eighth on the log that season.

Dolly will help re-establish the famed “CBD” attacking trio of himself, Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat, provided Billiat uses his option to extend his contract by a year.

Reports from Egypt claim that Chiefs have been in a bidding war for Dolly with Egyptian giants Al Ahly‚ who beat the Soweto club 3-0 in the 2020/2021 Champions League final in Morocco this month. Another report claims Dolly just needs to undergo a medical check at Naturena.

Chiefs have announced six signings — Brandon Peterson‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Phathutshedzo Nange‚ Njabulo Ngcobo‚ Sibusiso Mabiliso‚ Kgaogelo Sekgota and Thabani Dube — as they have shown their intention to rebuild for 2021/2022. Midfielder Given Thibedi has been recalled from two seasons on loan at Swallows FC.

Asked for confirmation of Alexander’s arrival at Chiefs and Katsande’s potential exit‚ Sean Roberts‚ the intermediary of both players, declined to comment.

Neither Chiefs’ communications manager, Vina Maphosa, nor Dolly’s agent, Paul Mitchell, could be reached for comment.