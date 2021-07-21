Sport / Soccer

SA set to kick off the Games against Japan

21 July 2021 - 15:51 Gary Lemke
Members of SA’s soccer team work out before their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opener against hosts Japan. Picture: REUTERS/ KYODO
Members of SA’s soccer team work out before their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opener against hosts Japan. Picture: REUTERS/ KYODO

Tokyo — Before the 2010 World Cup, billboards across SA shouted: “The waiting is over.” After what had seemed an eternity, the first match exploded into life. The sideshows and build-up were quickly consigned to history.

On Thursday, the SA men’s U-23 football team go into battle against hosts Japan on day one of competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

There have been so many sideshows, such uncertainty and rumours that we wondered if we’d ever reach this point where the 2020 Games would kick off. Even if it was going to be a year later, in 2021. But the waiting is finally over.

A lot of the build-up to the game against Japan has been around Covid-19. In fact, the three positive cases among Team SA’s men’s football squad — two players and an official — were the first to be reported inside the Olympic Village bubble, “the safest place on Earth” when it comes to Covid-19.

To say it has been a distraction is an understatement, with the affected players placed in quarantine and the remainder in isolation.

“It was very difficult,” admitted captain Tercious Malepe. “We obviously didn’t expect to experience what we experienced here in the village and that came on the back of an arduous journey to get here.

“Our preparation has been less than ideal. We returned to SA from Egypt and had a short camp in Nelspruit [Mbombela] before leaving for Japan, where we were in isolation for a week. Not being allowed to leave our hotel rooms, we were only able to train for the first time on Monday. But it is what it is; circumstances out of our control. We’re here to play, not complain.”

Japan are huge favourites to pick up maximum points in their Group A opener on Thursday (kickoff 1pm SA time). The pool itself is what is commonly called a “Group of Death”, with Japan being joined by SA, Italy, France and Mexico.

Five years ago SA lost only one match in their group — that being 1-0 to Denmark — and drew with Brazil and Iraq. The Brazilians were hosts in Rio, but a squad that included Neymar and Gabriel Jesus could not score against the South Africans.

Malepe was part of that 2016 group and he will be sharing his experiences with the 2020 squad.

If you can keep Brazil scoreless in Rio then why not Japan in Tokyo? “I actually think it’s the hosts who are under more pressure than us,” he said. “They need the win, they need to move through to the knockouts quickly.

“I’ve been telling the guys to be patient and disciplined. We know Japan are going to come at us and bring everything. But the guys understand the magnitude of the game and despite all the setbacks and disadvantages with preparation, squad changes and Covid-19, we will give it our best.”

Coach David Notoane used typically feisty SA language. “Our boys were huffing and puffing after their first training session in the heat here, but we’re in a war zone and we have to fight,” he said. “Physically, we’re at a huge disadvantage against them as they’re highly athletic and we have a mammoth task. They’ll be difficult to knock down, but we’re excited.”

As is the rest of SA. Let the Games begin!

Team SA Under-23 (from): Evidence Makgopa, Tercious Malepe, Katlego Mohamme, James Monyane, Goodman Mosele, Luther Singh, Luke Fleurs, Teboho Mokoena, Mondli Mpoto, Ronwen Williams, Sbusiso Mabiliso, Thabo Cele, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Kobamelo Kodisang, Sifiso Mlungwana, Reeve Frosler, Macbeth Mahlangu, Thendo Mukumela, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo — teamsa-co.za

Games stress test looms for SA’s first match

Depleted national team could struggle to field Covid-free squad against Japan
Sport
1 day ago

BIG READ: The thrilling, gut-wrenching show will go on at the Olympics

Since its inception in 1896 the modern Games has been through the best and worst of times, and it always comes through
Life
1 day ago

Olympics loses another star after Coco Gauff drops out

Teenager joins a long list of tennis’s biggest names on the sidelines after she tests positive for Covid-19
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Young champions Morikawa and Hewitson have ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Computer gaming addiction — football’s silent ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
LALI STANDER: Oh, for antics of Simon Hobday to ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Battle readiness of Nienaber’s Bok squad a concern
Sport / Rugby
5.
All Boks-Lions Tests to be played in Cape Town
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.