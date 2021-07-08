Kaizer Chiefs will have a full squad available for the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly on July 17‚ including players whose contracts ended in June‚ the club has said.

Given the Champions League final at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco is taking place late due to the disruptions of Covid-19‚ it falls just more than two weeks after the official end of the 2020-2021 season at the end of June.

That meant a complication as some Chiefs players — including Itumeleng Khune‚ Bernard Parker‚ Willard Katsande‚ Khama Billiat‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko — had their contract periods ending on June 30.

Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa said agreements have been reached with the out-of-contract players that they will be available for the final.

He said he could not comment on the specifics of any contractual issue with players.

“Everybody is available for the final. It means they have worked out something. What I have in my notes is that everyone is available for the final, that’s all that I have‚” Maphosa said.

Chiefs are competing in their first Champions League final against Pitso Mosimane’s defending and nine-time champions Al Ahly.

The shock package of the tournament‚ Chiefs, who had never previously reached the group stage and ended eighth in the Premier Soccer League in 2020-21‚ will be in another David vs Goliath encounter.

Chiefs will be hoping to pull off another shock‚ such as their 1-0 aggregate semifinal win over 2017 Champions Wydad Athletic.

If Chiefs do manage a monumental upset they will avoid going a sixth consecutive season without silverware in some style.