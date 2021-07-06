Sport / Soccer

Malinga’s strike gets Bafana off to a winning start

06 July 2021 - 20:50 Marc Strydom
Kagiso Malinga in action during the Cosafa Cup 2021 match between South Africa and Botswana at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, July 6 2021. Picture: MICHAEL SHEEHAN/GALLO IMAGES
Kagiso Malinga in action during the Cosafa Cup 2021 match between South Africa and Botswana at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, July 6 2021. Picture: MICHAEL SHEEHAN/GALLO IMAGES

SA got off to a winning start in Group A of the Cosafa Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday‚ with substitute Kagiso Malinga’s 67th-minute strike separating the teams in a closely fought contest.

It was far from a full-strength Bafana team that took to the field in their opening match in Gqeberha.

Captain and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa‚ Rushine de Reuck in defence‚ Ethan Brooks and Siyethemba Sithebe in midfield and Sphelele Mkhulise in attack were players in the starting XI who might put their hands up for senior team selection in the near future.

The SA camp had also been hit by Covid-19 cases and precautionary isolations.

On Monday Helman  Mkhalele — head coach in the absence of new Bafana coach Hugo Broos — and goalkeeper coach Lucky Shiburi tested positive in rapid tests for Covid-19. There was no update from the Bafana camp by kickoff on whether the pair’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests had confirmed they had the coronavirus.

SA’s assistant coach‚ the U-20 team assistant Morena Ramoreboli‚ directed matters on the bench.

Shiburi and Mkhalele’s positive results added to two players and another technical staff member‚ who had not been named and were in isolation at the weekend.

SA rode their luck in an unconvincing opening hour‚ with Botswana even hitting the woodwork.

The introduction of Swallows FC striker Malinga‚ who grabbed an opportunistic goal against the run of play‚ earned a strike that took the wind out of Botswana’s sails‚ as the South Africans closed out the final quarter relatively convincingly.

SA could not get a grip on proceedings in the opening half.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mkhulise at playmaker and new Orlando Pirates signing Monnapule Saleng were lively for SA in the opening exchanges.

The Zebras came increasingly into the game. In the 35th minute they might have scored when a corner was headed powerfully goalwards by big centreback Mosha Gaolaolwe‚ TS Galaxy winger Masilake Phohlongo heading off the line. Lively winger Thero Setsile struck the rebound inches over the bar.

Bafana‚ needing purpose and cohesion in attack‚ brought on Malinga for Galaxy’s Thabang Sibanyoni up front early in the second half.

SA’s goal came against the run of play. De Reuck punted a free-kick from deep into the Zebras’ area‚ where Malinga latched onto it and struck a low volley from near the goal line that caught Ezekiel Morake napping, with the Botswana keeper unable to get down to the save.

Bafana assistant coach Mkhalele confident his young squad will deliver

The team kick off their Cosafa Cup campaign against Botswana in the group stages
Sport
1 day ago

Amakhosi’s Frosler and Ngcobo swap Olympics for Champions League final

Safa negotiated with Chiefs and explored various possibilities, but the Soweto club eventually decided not to release the players
Sport
6 days ago

Chiefs to offer Itumeleng Khune a one-year contract extension

The long-serving goalkeeper is among several players at the Soweto club whose contracts expire today
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Strong Springbok team named to face Georgia
Sport / Rugby
2.
Kolisi’s Boks out to lift the mood of South ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rainbow Bridge odds cut for Durban July as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Barty wins Blinkova battle to reach Wimbledon ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Gatland impressed with Lions competition in squad ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

No surprise as Chiefs fail to win and Swallows settle for draw

Sport / Soccer

Shocking Sunday for Chiefs and Sundowns

Sport / Soccer

Makgopa brace puts Bafana on path to win over Uganda

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.