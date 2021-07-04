Sport / Soccer

England relishing ‘incredible’ Wembley return, says Kane

Captain says European Championship semifinal against Denmark will be a tough game

04 July 2021 - 14:51 Hritika Sharma
Harry Kane of England applauds the fans following victory in the Uefa Euro 2020 Championship quarterfinal match between Ukraine and England at Olimpico Stadium on July 3, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Picture: POOL/GETTY IMAGES/POOL/ETTORE FERRARI
Harry Kane of England applauds the fans following victory in the Uefa Euro 2020 Championship quarterfinal match between Ukraine and England at Olimpico Stadium on July 3, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Picture: POOL/GETTY IMAGES/POOL/ETTORE FERRARI

Hyderabad — England can take another step towards achieving their vision of winning a big tournament when they return to Wembley for their European Championship semifinal against Denmark, captain Harry Kane said.

Kane scored twice in England’s 4-0 quarterfinal win over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, as they reached the last four of the Euros for the first time in 25 years.

Gareth Southgate’s side will return to England’s national stadium for the penultimate stage of the tournament on Wednesday, which Kane described as an “incredible” occasion.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game. But we know as well if we get it right and play how we know we can, then we have a great opportunity to get to a final,” Kane said.

“A lot of us playing now won’t have the opportunity to have a big game like that at Wembley in a major tournament again. It’s an opportunity for us and we have to grab it with both hands. We have to enjoy being in that environment.

“Coming off the back of the Germany game, the spirits were high and the stadium was rocking so hopefully we can use that energy again and really take the game to Denmark.”

England will take on Denmark on Wednesday. The two faced off in the Nations League in 2020, playing out a 0-0 draw in September before Denmark secured a 1-0 win at Wembley the following month. 

Reuters

England boss Southgate heaps praise on ‘fighter’ Sterling

Striker Harry Kane also earns plaudits from the coach
Sport
3 days ago

Amakhosi’s Frosler and Ngcobo swap Olympics for Champions League final

Safa negotiated with Chiefs and explored various possibilities, but the Soweto club eventually decided not to release the players
Sport
3 days ago

England’s Euro hopes grow after Germany win

England are favourites for Saturday’s quarterfinal against Ukraine in Rome
Sport
4 days ago
