Raheem Sterling heaps praise on England team effort

29 June 2021 - 21:25 Hardik Vyas
Raheem Sterling. Picture: REUTERS/ADAM HOLT
London — Raheem Sterling hailed England’s superb collective display as they reached the European Championship quarterfinal with a 2-0 win over Germany on Tuesday.

The Manchester City forward broke the deadlock in the 75th minute before captain Harry Kane made sure of victory 10 minutes later when he headed in substitute Jack Grealish’s cross, sparking wild celebrations at Wembley.

The victory was England’s first against Germany in a knockout round at a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup final.

“We knew we needed a big performance against a difficult side, and we did that today,” Sterling said. “Doing it for your country is always special. For half a second I thought let it [his goal] not be offside, but I’m so happy it went in.

“We knew the intensity we could play at, not a lot of teams can deal with it. We kept going, [Declan] Rice and [Kalvin] Phillips ate up ground and were animals in there. All-round, great team performance. We take it game by game, we go away, recover and get focused onto the next one.”

England will next face either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarterfinals in Rome on Saturday. 

Reuters

Coach and captain sing praises of Swiss history-makers

No normal side would have come back from 3-1 down against the world champions, manager Vladimir Petkovic says
7 hours ago

Underestimate Chiefs at your peril, Pitso Mosimane tells Egyptians

Al Ahly coach describes Amakhosi as awkward opponents ahead of the titanic battle in Casablanca
1 day ago

Chippa can expect another no-show from Royal AM

Gqeberha club will go into Wednesday’s fixture with a seven-point cushion
1 day ago

Czechs in surprise last-16 win over Netherlands in Euro thriller

The Czechs are now through to face a quarterfinal clash with Denmark in Baku on Saturday
2 days ago

Euros up for grabs as superpowers wobble

Main contenders in the European Championship have  been slow to catch fire
5 days ago
