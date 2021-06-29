Sport / Soccer

Coach and captain sing praises of Swiss history-makers

No ‘normal side would have come back from 3-1 down against the world champions’

29 June 2021 - 14:55 Mark Gleeson
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

Switzerland’s extraordinary comeback to eliminate world champions France from the European Championship on Monday drew superlatives from coach and captain after their penalty shoot-out success.

Manager Vladimir Petkovic and skipper Granit Xhaka hailed the achievement of the first Swiss side to reach the last eight of a major tournament since they hosted the World Cup in 1954 after fighting back to draw 3-3 and advance 5-4 on spot kicks.

“No normal side would have come back from 3-1 down against the world champions,” said Petkovic, who equalled the record for the most matches in charge of the Switzerland team.

Xhaka said they have written a new chapter, which is particularly satisfying after the stinging criticism after their 3-0 loss to Italy in Rome on June 16 in their second Group A match.

“I’ve always said this team deserved a lot more than you can read,” he told the postmatch news conference. “There was so much discussion about this team. They said we were arrogant but I can guarantee you one thing, we really wrote a history. All Swiss people can be really proud. We achieved something that is impossible to describe with words.

“I had a positive feeling and we played a perfect first half. Then we missed a penalty and conceded three goals. This was a slap in the face but we committed mistakes.

Great goalkeeper

“But that we still turned it around against a team such as France, with all the top players in their ranks, is just unbelievable,” Xhaka added. “It was the 65th or the 68th minute, I looked up at the stadium clock, it was a corner against us and I said to Yann [Sommer], we have to wake up or this will all be over.

“It was too early to give up, we had 25 minutes left and I knew when we pulled it back to 3-2, we could go on and equalise. We were the better team and we wanted to win the match then in extra time. Then, in the end, we were lucky that we have a great goalkeeper to save the penalty.”

Petkovic, who has coached the Swiss over the past seven years, said his side have reached a new level. “I will be asking for the same from them again,” he said of their quarterfinal with Spain in St Petersburg on Friday.

Meanwhile, France coach Didier Deschamps said striker Kylian Mbappe will bounce back from missing the decisive penalty.

Deschamps said the striker and the rest of the team will learn from their tournament disappointment. “It will help everyone, I think. Kylian, even if he didn’t score a goal [at the Euros], he was decisive in many actions that we had, and he took responsibility to take this penalty,” he said.

“No-one is really angry with him. I talked to our players, we know the strength of this team, we’ve had many magnificent moments together — today it really hurts, there’s lots of sadness,” he added.

The 52-year-old coach dismissed suggestions that none of Mbappe’s teammates went to comfort him after his spot kick was saved. “The whole group is united in the dressing room. No-one talks about ‘you made this mistake’ or ‘you made that mistake’, Kylian knows his responsibility.” 

Reuters

Page’s youthful Wales face wily Swiss in Euro starter

Much is expected of the star of 2016, Gareth Bale, despite his disappointments at club level, but it is the younger faces who are generating optimism
Sport
2 weeks ago

Dutch show they still lag behind the European elite

Poor performance sees Dutch sent packing by Czech Republic
Sport
23 hours ago

Germany not big on penalty preparation for England game, says Kai Havertz

German midfielder says team is not doing penalty training as they want to win the Euro 2020 round-of-16 match within 90 minutes
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hamilton’s gamble with set-up was behind ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Underestimate Chiefs at your peril, Pitso ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas bowlers need to start ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Djokovic avoids shock as Centre Court comes back ...
Sport
5.
Merlier wins crash-littered Tour stage three as ...
Sport

Related Articles

Czechs in surprise last-16 win over Netherlands in Euro thriller

Sport / Soccer

Euros up for grabs as superpowers wobble

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.