Royal AM win another round in standoff with PSL

Second postponement of play-offs this week will leave the league facing a huge financial loss

17 June 2021 - 16:06 Sazi Hadebe
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

Royal AM have again succeeded in halting the start of the premiership play-offs after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) acceded to the Durban club’s demand to stop the match that was to be played on Thursday.

The play-off schedule was to start on Thursday with a clash between Richards Bay FC and Chippa United in Gqeberha‚ but Royal AM insisted the PSL abide by the order given by acting judge Nyathi on Monday and call off the games.

The lower-tier side had given the PSL an ultimatum of 10am on Thursday to suspend the matches or face further legal action. Royal AM threatened to take the matter back to court if the PSL went ahead and started the play-offs on Thursday.

Royal AM are appealing against high court deputy judge president Roland Sutherland’s verdict‚ which upheld an arbitration award of three points to promotion rivals Sekhukhune United.

Sutherland’s order made Sekhukhune winners of the GladAfrica Championship‚ a decision that saw Sekhukhune gain automatic promotion to the PSL and in the process bumped Royal AM down to the promotion play-offs.

Nyathi’s order suspended the play-offs pending the application brought to court by Royal AM‚ who wanted the court to grant them leave to appeal against Sutherland’s order issued on Saturday.

With the play-offs now postponed for the second time this week‚ the PSL stands to suffer huge financial losses as the event is fully funded by the league.

