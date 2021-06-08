Bafana Bafana first assistant coach Cedomir Janevski has warned that Uganda are a dangerous counter-attacking team that can also hurt their opponents from dead ball situations.

Bafana host the Cranes in an international friendly in Soweto on Thursday at 6pm and Janevski said a swot analysis has already been done on the Ugandans ahead of the match at Orlando Stadium.

“Of course we saw some of their games with the technical staff‚ together with our head coach and our analyst coach and we analysed their strong and weak points‚” said the 59-year-old Janevski‚ who played for Yugoslavia and Macedonia and also previously coached Cypriot club Olympiakos Nicosia.

Bafana assembled on Sunday and will have only three days of preparation. While Janevski said that was not ideal he did not want to use it as an excuse.

“We are going to prepare in the short period as much as possible to get a good result against Uganda‚ who will be motivated to get a result against us.

“They are a strong team‚ really good in defence and with lots of tall players. They are especially good in the counter-attack and also on dead ball situations.”

Janevski said the approach from Bafana will be to prevent the Ugandans from using their height advantage.

“We have to be clever and avoid their early crosses from both wings to prevent the ball coming into our box‚ which can be dangerous. I hope after tomorrow [Tuesday] we will go with a specific tactic to work around.”

The two nations failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals to be held in Cameroon in January next year and will use the friendly match to prepare ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers‚ which will start in September.

“We open the new page. We will have meetings again to prepare us‚ not just physically but mentally to be strong for the next days and the game and also for the next qualification games, which are coming very soon in September,” Janevski said.

Bafana’s new era under Hugo Broos has had a rocky start after the team was dealt a huge blow on Monday. England-based talismanic forward Percy Tau and SuperSport United midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule were ruled out of the match due to Covid-19, while Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa and teammates Rivaldo Coetzee and Mothobi Mvala are injured.

Defender of the season Njabulo Ngcobo of Swallows‚ the Baroka FC duo of Denwin Farmer and Evidence Makgopa and TS Galaxy’s Ethan Brooks were named as replacements.

Bafana’s camp was also hit by the unavailability of Broos, who is in his home country of Belgium to receive Covid-19 vaccinations and will sit out Bafana’s first match under his regime as coach.

Janevski‚ however‚ said Broos has been in constant touch with him and second assistant coach Helman Mkhalele. “We are in contact [with Broos] daily. Even a half an hour ago also we spoke on the phone‚” Janevski said. “He also a few weeks ago made a list [of 19 players] to be sure in case of injuries or Covid.”