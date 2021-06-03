Sport / Soccer

Romelu Lukaku to stay at Inter as Inzaghi dons the coach cap

The forward is happy where he is after scoring 24 goals and being named the league’s most valuable player

03 June 2021 - 15:51 Peter Hall
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku. Picture: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku. Picture: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Milan — Romelu Lukaku said he will remain at Inter Milan next season after the Belgium forward helped them to their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Lukaku was named the league’s most valuable player after bagging 24 goals and 11 assists, beating Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo to the award. The 28-year-old has a contract at Inter until June 2024 but has been linked with a move away from San Siro.

The club are set to sell players as part of cost-cutting efforts to cope with the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yes, I am staying,” Lukaku told broadcaster VTM. “I feel good at Inter.”

Inter parted ways with coach Antonio Conte shortly after winning the title and Lukaku said he had already been in contact with his replacement. “I’ve already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager,” Lukaku added. “Maybe I shouldn’t say that yet ... but it was a very positive conversation. There’s also the challenge of doing it again [winning the league].”

A little while later Inter announced  Simone Inzaghi  as their new coach. “FC Internazionale Milano would like to welcome Simone Inzaghi to the club, as our new first team coach: the Italian manager has signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri,” read a club statement.

Inzaghi stepped down as Lazio manager after 22 years at the club as a coach and a player last week, and takes over from Conte, who resigned despite guiding Inter to a first Serie A title since 2010 this season.

Inzaghi had been at Lazio since joining as a player in 1999, winning the Serie A title and three Coppa Italias as a striker before hanging up his boots in 2010.

He started coaching in the capital club’s youth sector before taking the first-team job in April 2016, guiding Lazio to the Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cup successes, as well as leading them to the last 16 in their first Champions League campaign in 13 years this season.

Reuters

 

Lebohang Manyama hat-trick just the tonic Amakhosi needed

Chiefs were far from perfect under caretaker coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard and conceded two soft goals
Sport
21 hours ago

It’s Euro 2020 semis or bust, says England’s Gareth Southgate

Failure to make the round would be considered a letdown, manager says
Sport
1 day ago

Still a lot to play for in final games of Premiership season

Three teams – Arrows‚  AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates – remain in contention to be runners-up to league champions Sundowns
Sport
2 days ago

Barcelona confirms Eric Garcia to join from Man City

The Spanish club says it has included a €400m buyout clause in the 20-year-old’s contract
Sport
2 days ago

Brazil to host Copa America as Covid-19 hit Argentina withdraws

Surprise decision relocates competition from one South American coronavirus hot spot to another
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lebohang Manyama hat-trick just the tonic ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Stormers head to Loftus hoping to knock Bulls off ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Roger Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Betfred enters local arena after buying Betting ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Judy Murray backs Osaka, points to ‘extremely ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.