Kaizer Chiefs senior player Willard Katsande admits the team was not always pull in the same direction as Amakhosi pick up the pieces and begin life post the Gavin Hunt era.

Chiefs go into their penultimate match of a substandard Premiership season against Lamontville Goldens Arrows at FNB Stadium on Wednesday on the back of a dreadful run of 10 league games in which they won just two.

They have lost against bottom clubs Black Leopards‚ Chippa United‚ Maritzburg United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and drew with Stellenbosch. Their only wins during that awful run came against Orlando Pirates and champions Mamelodi Sundowns in March and April.

“Obviously we are going to play an important game against Arrows and we are coming back from a defeat [against Leopards].

“We want to apply ourselves and redeem ourselves and our dignity‚” said Katsande‚ the 35-year-old Zimbabwean veteran midfielder who joined Chiefs in August 2011.

Since January 9‚ Chiefs have won just five of their 20 league matches‚ drawing eight and losing six.

It was a terrible run of form that culminated in the termination of coach Hunt’s contract on Friday after a disheartening midweek 2-1 defeat to bottom club Leopards.

Chiefs‚ in 11th spot on the Premiership log on 30 points with two matches remaining‚ go into the 5pm kickoff clash against a sharp Arrows team knowing another failure to win will push them further into the deep hole they find themselves in.

“There is a lot still to play for so we just need to continue doing well and keep the momentum going to the Caf Champions League semifinals.”

Having topped the Premiership standings for much of last season only to lose it in the final match under former coach Ernst Middendorp‚ Chiefs were tottering under Hunt and the team became synonymous with disjointed performances that led to just six wins in 28 matches.

“We had a good run in the league [last season] and we got a spot to play in the Caf Champions League. So we should have continued to do that but unfortunately things did not go well and we are there to be blamed and everybody associated with the team.

“We should have done better. I should have done better, but at the same time as a team we need to pull in the same direction which we didn’t because of hiccups here and there.”

Despite their domestic struggles‚ Chiefs have punched above their weight in the Caf Champions League and face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the upcoming semifinals.