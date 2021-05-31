Tension between Pitso Mosimane and Sundowns escalates

Hostilities between Pitso Mosimane and his former club Mamelodi Sundowns continued unabated after his representatives revealed on Monday that they received summons from the Chloorkop-based side demanding to be paid back commission fees related to the coach.

Mosimane left Sundowns in September 2020 just months after extending his contract and proceeded to join Egyptian club Al Ahly. The decision did not go down well at Chloorkop and the tension between the two parties has been brewing for months.

The coach’s representative, MT Sports Marketing and Management, which is also owned by Mosimane's wife, Moira Tlhagale, said they were stunned after receiving the summons from the recently crowned Premier Soccer League champions.

“It is with a deep measure of shock and disappointment that MT Sports Marketing and Management has received summons from Mamelodi Sundowns demanding to be paid back commission fees in lieu of coach Pitso Mosimane‚” the management company said.

“We have received communication from Mamelodi Sundowns and have attempted to reach an amicable solution to this matter. However, they have not responded to our request to meet with us."

Matters came to a head recently when some Sundowns supporters hurled insults at Mosimane and his mother as he was travelling in the Al Ahly team bus on the way to Lucas Moripe Stadium to face Sundowns in a Caf Champions League match last week.

The incensed supporters tried to block the visitors’ route outside the venue and hurled insults at their former coach and his family‚ and also brandished placards with similar profanities.

Sundowns apologised to Al Ahly a few days later‚ but not to Mosimane‚ and the coach was not impressed by the glaring omission. Then the coach’s salary‚ reportedly R1.5m a month‚ was revealed in a Sunday World report at the weekend and Mosimane’s representatives believe the information was deliberately leaked as part of a dirty tricks campaign.

The report also said the club is demanding that Mosimane and his wife must pay back almost R8m of the agent commission that was awarded to her when he extended his contract on June 1 2020.

Mosimane’s contract was expected to run until May 31 2024 and his representatives were paid R8,632,260, which was a 10% agent commission.

“The leaking of the story to the media is impolite and smacks of bullying tactics‚” his management company said.

Mosimane told the media last week that he would write a book about the treatment he has received from Sundowns since his departure last year.

His representatives said he just wants to be left alone to continue his work in Egypt without the continuing interference from the Pretoria side.