AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is hoping his well-rested charges are ready to fight for all the points they need to finish second on the standings and earn a Caf Champions League spot for the first time in the Durban club’s history.

Second-placed Usuthu face Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Thursday in a match that will have a huge impact on who finishes behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I hope the boys will be fresh and hungry. The next three games will be three cup finals for us‚” McCarthy said.

It was the first time the club was in this situation and it was in their hands to secure the runner-up spot, he said. “It will depend on how serious we are.”

AmaZulu had a remarkable 16-game unbeaten run before suffering a surprise 1-0 defeat to Baroka in Durban in their last match. They could finish on 59 points if they win their remaining three matches against Pirates‚ Swallows FC on June 2 at home and away to KwaZulu-Natal rivals Maritzburg United on June 5.

Usuthu have a slight advantage over the other sides — Pirates‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows and Swallows — and have a mathematical chance of finishing second as they already have 50 points in the bag.

McCarthy said winning Thursday’s match against fourth-placed Pirates‚ who can only collect 55 points if they win all their remaining four matches‚ will be key to ensuring they wrap up in style what has been a remarkable season.

AmaZulu have never finished higher than seventh on the standings in the Premier Soccer League era but have already exceeded all expectations under their new management led by chair Sandile Zungu and boosted by the arrival of McCarthy and the signing of several key players.

McCarthy conceded that the best Usuthu can realistically fight for is second.

“Maybe now it’s a little late to challenge Sundowns [for the title]‚ but we have to do it for ourselves. We have to do it for our families and for the faithful AmaZulu fans.

“It wasn’t by chance that we played the football that we played and won the [14] matches we won. We’ve worked extremely hard and, come Thursday‚ hopefully the boys have the same desire and hunger to want to win.

“But we have prepared ourselves nicely and we’re ready for Thursday. We hope it’s a good encounter‚ but it’s an encounter in which we have to do all we can to fight for that second-place finish.”

Pirates will still be reeling after they were embarrassed by Morocco side Raja Casablanca in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday. The Moroccans dumped Bucs out of the continental tournament after handing the hapless Soweto side a 4-0 hiding‚ ensuring a 5-1 triumph on aggregate.