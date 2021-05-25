SA under-23 coach David Notoane has named a provisional squad of 25 players for the Tokyo Olympic Games preparation matches and included 11 members of the overseas contingent on his list on Tuesday.

Notoane’s charges are heading to the United Arab Emirates where they will face Brazil‚ Korea and Argentina in friendly games from June 5-11.

The SA coach has recalled FC Pacos de Ferreira striker Luther Singh and also sent an invite to Aarhus GF player Gift Links.

“We are looking to bring in and integrate our foreign-based players to see what they can bring to the group in terms of increasing the level of our quality‚ and also addressing some key positions‚” he said.

“We hope we will get all the players we require to integrate into this preparation camp. This should give us a very good measure of the level of our players do well at Olympic Games later on in July.

“We are looking forward to having a combined team that provide continuity‚ but [we will] also give [a chance to] some [foreign-based] players who have done very well abroad‚ namely Sphephelo Sithole‚ Luther Singh‚ whom we haven’t seen for a long time‚ Gift Links‚ Thabo Cele and the like.

“[We want] to try to integrate them into the local players that we have so far been happy with to really give SA a formidable team that can represent us well at the Olympic Games.”

This will be the SA men’s under-23 team’s third trip to the Olympics after the 2000 Games in Sydney and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

SA under-23 squad:

Goalkeepers: Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic), Lincoln Vyver (CT Spurs), Ricardo Goss (Sundowns)

Defenders: Tercious Malepe (Minaj‚ Ukraine), Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria), Thendo Mukumela (CT Spurs), Luke Fleurs (Supersport), Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates), Keanu Cupido (CT City), Kamogelo Mahlangu (Galaxy)

Midfielders: Luke le Roux (Varbergs‚ Sweden), Thabo Cele (Cova da Piedade‚ Portugal), Khanya Leshabela (Liecester‚ England), Athenkosi Dlala (University of Pretoria), Neo Gift Links (Aarhus‚ Denmark), Kobamelo Kodisang (Sporting Braga‚ Portugal), Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Sphephelo Sithole (Os Belenenses‚ Portugal), Promise Mkhuma (Sundowns)

Forwards: Fagrie Lakay (CT City), Siyabonga Ligendza (Cardiff City‚ England), Luther Singh (Pacos de Ferreira‚ Portugal), Keletso Makgalwa (Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Vitoria Guim‚ Portugal), Liam Jordan (Helsingor‚ Denmark)