Sport / Soccer

England play for time with 33-man provisional Euro squad

Manager Gareth Southgate says the breathing room will allow him to make better decisions

25 May 2021 - 18:33 Alan Baldwin
Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: REUTERS
Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: REUTERS

London — Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold earned a recall in a 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday as manager Gareth Southgate plays for time before whittling the numbers down.           

The right-back was dropped in March for World Cup qualifiers but he made the cut in a squad that will be reduced to 26 players ahead of a June 1 Uefa deadline. The June 11-July 11 championship is being held across Europe, with semifinals and the final at London’s Wembley Stadium as well as some group stage games.

The delay in naming a final squad gives Southgate time to factor in those still playing European club matches, but also opened a guessing game about which seven would be dropped.

“I think our situation is more complicated than any other countries at the moment,” the manager said. “We’ve got 12 players still to play in the European finals this week so we were always going to need some additional players for the first part of our camp.

“We felt more time is going to help us to make better decisions. I’ve always said my preference would be to name the squad as a clean 26 … but we have not got an ideal hand of cards this time.”

Manchester United play the Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday while Chelsea and Manchester City meet in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Southgate named four uncapped players — Brighton defender Ben White, Everton’s Ben Godfrey, West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale.

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips, all with lingering injury concerns, were included. So too were three teenagers — Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford misses out, as do injured Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, Tottenham’s Eric Dier and Southampton forward Danny Ings.

Southgate said dropping Dier had not been easy but his season had not been good enough to warrant a place. He defended the decision to name four right-backs, saying: “People feel I have an obsession with right-backs. I just see four good footballers.

“[Kieran] Trippier can play right-back or left-back, Trent can play right-back, wing-back, I think he can play in midfield. In the last few days I’ve seen Reece James play right of a three, at wing-back, in the middle of midfield.

“We’re going to a tournament and those sorts of flexible players that can fulfil different roles but are good footballers are going to be hugely important to us.”

Southgate was confident talismanic striker Harry Kane would not be distracted by transfer talk after seeking a move from Tottenham. “I don’t ever need to have a conversation with Harry Kane regarding focus or professionalism. He has got one goal this summer whilst with us and that’s to win a European Championship,” he said.

England face Austria and Romania in friendlies in the first week of June, before their Euro 2020 Group D campaign starts with games against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic.

Reuters

No pressure as Sundowns edge closer to the title

Brazilians within touching distance of unprecedented four league titles on the trot
Sport
3 hours ago

Leopards target maximum points against Chiefs in relegation fight

A draw or a loss won’t help, says co-coach Morgan Shivambu
Sport
3 hours ago

Under-23 coach Notoane steps up preparations for Olympics

Provisional squad of 25 players, including 11 members of the overseas contingent, named
Sport
4 hours ago

Top-ranked Belgium eye European Championship silverware

With an impressive array of talented players the team have a chance of securing a first major trophy
Sport
6 hours ago

Thomas Tuchel upbeat on Kante and Mendy for Champions League final

Chelsea manager plays down injuries and says players could face Manchester City on Saturday
Sport
1 day ago

Pitso Mosimane rejects apology by Sundowns

Apology ignores veteran coach and his family, who were at the receiving end of vulgar insults
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Aguero set to join Barcelona, says Guardiola
Sport / Soccer
2.
Wayde van Niekerk ‘not seriously hurt’ after ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Pitso Mosimane rejects apology by Sundowns
Sport / Soccer
4.
Thomas Tuchel upbeat on Kante and Mendy for ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
NBA forms Africa business entity valued at $1bn
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.