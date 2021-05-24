Sport / Soccer

Eric Tinkler takes over at Cape Town City

24 May 2021 - 13:43 Mninawa Ntloko
Eric Tinkler. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Eric Tinkler. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN

Cape Town City have announced the reappointment of Eric Tinkler as their new coach.

Tinkler has signed a four-year contract but will assume the reins at the ninth-placed side’s remaining league matches against Black Leopards and title favourites Mamelodi Sundowns.

The well-travelled mentor — he has also coached Orlando Pirates‚ SuperSport United‚ Chippa United and Maritzburg United — replaces Dutchman Jan Olde Riekerink‚ who parted ways with the Mother City side recently.

“Cape Town City is delighted to confirm the appointment of Eric Tinkler as new first team head coach on a four-year contract. The history maker officially returns to the Mother City‚” the club said on Monday.

City placed Riekerink on “administrative leave” a few weeks ago and then the two parties elected to part ways at the end of the period at the weekend.

Tinkler will be familiar with his surroundings as he coached City in the 2016—2017 season.

The coach recently put his hand up for the Bafana Bafana coaching job after Molefi Ntseki was shown the door in March. Ntseki was sacked after failing to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations and Tinkler said at the time he would jump at the chance to coach the national team.

The job eventually went to Belgian Hugo Broos.

Sundowns apologise amid tension with Al Ahly over insults

Pretoria club reaches out to Egyptian visitors after members hurled insults at manager Pitso Mosimane
Sport
1 day ago

Pitso Mosimane hits out at Sundowns head office after insults

Club’s former coach stung by nasty remarks directed at him and his mother on placards ahead of Saturday’s game against Egypt’s Al Ahly
Sport
1 day ago

Themba Zwane likely to face Al Ahly while Sorino flirts with them

The Sundowns midfielder has recovered from injuries and could play in Champions League quarterfinal
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sundowns apologise amid tension with Al Ahly ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Pitso Mosimane hits out at Sundowns head office ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Man City lift trophy as Sergio Aguero signs off ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Atletico beat Real to clinch La Liga title
Sport / Soccer
5.
SA rowers settle for silver in Lucerne
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Atletico beat Real to clinch La Liga title

Sport / Soccer

Man City lift trophy as Sergio Aguero signs off in style

Sport / Soccer

Mane double secures Champions League spot for Liverpool

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.