Eric Tinkler takes over at Cape Town City

Cape Town City have announced the reappointment of Eric Tinkler as their new coach.

Tinkler has signed a four-year contract but will assume the reins at the ninth-placed side’s remaining league matches against Black Leopards and title favourites Mamelodi Sundowns.

The well-travelled mentor — he has also coached Orlando Pirates‚ SuperSport United‚ Chippa United and Maritzburg United — replaces Dutchman Jan Olde Riekerink‚ who parted ways with the Mother City side recently.

“Cape Town City is delighted to confirm the appointment of Eric Tinkler as new first team head coach on a four-year contract. The history maker officially returns to the Mother City‚” the club said on Monday.

City placed Riekerink on “administrative leave” a few weeks ago and then the two parties elected to part ways at the end of the period at the weekend.

Tinkler will be familiar with his surroundings as he coached City in the 2016—2017 season.

The coach recently put his hand up for the Bafana Bafana coaching job after Molefi Ntseki was shown the door in March. Ntseki was sacked after failing to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations and Tinkler said at the time he would jump at the chance to coach the national team.

The job eventually went to Belgian Hugo Broos.