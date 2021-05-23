Sport / Soccer

Sundowns apologise amid tension with Al Ahly over insults

Pretoria club reaches out to Egyptian visitors after members hurled insults at manager Pitso Mosimane

23 May 2021 - 16:15 Mninawa Ntloko
Mamelodi Sundown fans singing and chanting outside Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, May 22 2021.Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundown fans singing and chanting outside Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, May 22 2021.Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns will begin dialogue with Egypt’s Al Ahly in a bid to ease the tension after a section of the Pretoria club’s supporters hurled insults at former coach Pitso Mosimane as his team bus was making its way into Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians hosted Al Ahly in a Caf Champions League second leg quarterfinal on Saturday and the atmosphere was inflamed when supporters clad in Sundowns colours tried to block the visitors’ bus outside the stadium.

The incensed supporters hurled insults at their former coach and brandished placards with similar profanities‚ to the dismay of the visitors and Mosimane.

Sundowns faced considerable pressure from observers and the nation’s soccer lovers for failing to condemn their supporters’ actions immediately after the scenes.

The club eventually apologised to the Egyptians on Sunday and said an investigation would be carried out in a bid to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Mamelodi Sundowns observed behaviour and conduct from some of its supporters before its match with Al Ahly which is unacceptable and improper and does not reflect the integrity‚ respect‚ compassion and other values that we uphold‚” the club said on Sunday.

“We received complaints by supporters of improper conduct and insults‚ but Mamelodi Sundowns supporters should under no circumstances disrespect‚ insult or behave in the manner they did and must at all times stay true to our values and principles.

“We therefore want to apologise to Al Ahly and those associated with the club. Mamelodi Sundowns will institute an investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those supporters whose conduct was improper and contrary to the values and principles that we adhere to.”

Caf head of operations Luxolo September said he was in Cameroon inspecting facilities ahead of 2022’s Africa Cup of Nations and would not be able to comment on the matter.

Pitso Mosimane hits out at Sundowns head office after insults

Club’s former coach stung by nasty remarks directed at him and his mother on placards ahead of Saturday’s game against Egypt’s Al Ahly
Sport
2 hours ago

Themba Zwane likely to face Al Ahly while Sorino flirts with them

The Sundowns midfielder has recovered from injuries and could play in Champions League quarterfinal
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs prepared for off-field distractions in Tanzania

Simba may have had their chips but they could have a trick or two up their sleeve
Sport
3 days ago

Harry Kane wants meeting with Spurs boss over his future

Tottenham striker believes club might be keen to cash in on him
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Racing fans stunned by death of top jockey ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Sundowns apologise amid tension with Al Ahly ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Pitso Mosimane hits out at Sundowns head office ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Fury vs Joshua unification showdown set for Saudi ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Debutant Mauro Schmid wins Giro stage
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Sundowns coach confident of securing win against Al Ahly in Tshwane

Sport / Soccer

Tricky challenge as Sundowns face former mentor

Sport / Soccer

Green light for Sundowns’ Zwane to play against Al Ahly in Cairo

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.